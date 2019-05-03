Pacelli Vikings Trio Sign To Colleges Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Columbus, GA - Three Pacelli Vikings signed the dotted line to play at the college level.

Peyton McLemore is heading to Southern Union state to play baseball. Head Coach Bobby Howard descrbied Peyton at the Mike Trout of their team.

Soccer teammate Danile Duran and Grant Auer will play together at Southwestern State University.