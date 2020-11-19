Pacelli’s Marrero Signs With Troy

On Thursday Pacelli baseball player Javier Marrero signed a D1 scholarship to play baseball at Troy University.

The right handed pitcher has a laundry list of accomplishments. Marrero is ranked in the Top 150 players by Perfect Game in the 2021 Class. In the past four years playing for Perfect Game Marrero is 14-2 overall and has a 0.92 ERA. The future Trojan talked about what it was like signing the dotted line and take the next step in baseball career.



“It feels really good. A lot of people don’t get to do this so it’s very special to me. I’m just going to keep going until I get there. I’m just having chill-bumps. It’s always been a dream come true for me. It’s what I’ve wanted to do my whole life and I don’t know it’s really special,” said Marrero.



Marrero recently moved to Pacelli from Smiths Station. He thanks his parents and family for their support and love during his time playing baseball.