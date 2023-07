COLUMBUS (WRBL) – The Columbus Chatt-a-hoots faced off against the Chattahoochee Monsters right before Independence Day. And, Golden Park was crowded for this one. And, the Monsters and Chatt-a-hoots did not disappoint, scoring 17 runs between the two teams.

But, it would be the Chatt-a-hoots who would win this game, after a late-inning comeback, taking this one 9 – 8.