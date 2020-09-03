Pair of Auburn Tigers Get Navy Scholarship Offers

The Naval Academy in Annapolis is one of the most respected universities in the country and home to one of college football’s signature programs. The Midshipmen have offered athletic scholarships to a pair of Auburn High School Tigers.

David Hixon, a senior left tackle, received the offer and decided to commit to Navy. His teammate senior punter Matthew Rhodes also got an offer but is still weighing his options for college. News 3 caught up with both Tigers on what this opportunity means to them which includes a special chance to be part of the historic Army vs. Navy rivalry game.

“Going into and looking into college to play college football I wanted to play at the highest level I could. You know you don’t get to play in a game as big as Army/Navy other than the Super Bowl so I think that would be a really good opportunity to just be able to do that once or twice or three or four times,” said David Hixon

“It was quite an honor, a big time program with big time academics. You know it’s a great opportunity. I’ve definitely thought about it a lot. You know the Army/Navy game as David says is a huge game. It’s as big as it gets you know great academics and great athletics. When it combines into one it’s a great place to be,” said Matthew Rhodes.

The Auburn High Tigers are currently 2-0 on the young 2020 season. They’ll host Prattville this Friday night.