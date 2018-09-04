SECSL

Pair of Auburn Tigers get SEC honors

Auburn, AL – The Tigers defense held #6 Washington to 16 points and just one touchdown on Saturday. A pair of Auburn players are being awarded for their efforts. Linebacker Darrell Williams was named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Nick Coe was named the Co-Defensive Lineman of the week. Williams led the Tigers with eight tackles, including one for loss, and a fumble recovery.  Coe was the man who forced the fumble after stripping the ball out of Washington quarterback Jake Browning’s hand at the 3 yard line.

