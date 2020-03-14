Peach Belt Cancels Rest Of 2019-20 Season

We’ve seen the NCAA cancel major college sporting events like March Madness and the College World Series. The cancellations continue in the Peach Belt Conference. The PBC Board of Directors decided to cancel all competition for the remainder of the 2019-20 season

“This was a very difficult decision for the board to make. But the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and fans is our top priority. Given the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic that we are all facing, the board agreed that this was in the best interests of everyone involved,” said PBC Commissioner David Brunk.

This decision comes a day after the NCAA announced it was canceling all the national championship competition for the remainder of the academic year.