Pep Zone Athletes Of The Week: Carver Tigers

Columbus, GA - To kick off the "Prep Zone Athletes Of The Week" series, WRBL's Carlos Williams profiles the Carver Tigers. Under a new head coach, Corey Joyner, Carver was able to complete a comeback win over the Harris County Tigers. Running Back Khiari McCoy powered the Tigers to the win with 100 rushing yards on 22 carries. There's no break for Carver because in week two they face crosstown rivals Spencer in the 56th Heritage Bowl.