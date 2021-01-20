 

Philip Rivers to retire, will become head coach at St. Michael

In a statement sent to ESPN, Rivers said it's an emotional day and he's thankful to God for allowing him to live out his childhood dream of playing in the NFL.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) reacts during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – After 17 seasons in the NFL, Philip Rivers is set to retire.

Rivers was named the head coach in waiting at St. Michael Catholic School last summer. According to Ben Thomas of AL.com, the expectation is Rivers will be on campus in April to begin his coaching duties.

When St. Michael announced Rivers as their head coach in waiting last summer, Rivers said it’s always been a dream of his to be a high school football coach like his dad.

Rivers led the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs last year, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

