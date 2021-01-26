 

PHOTOS: Murals around the country honor late Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant

Sports

by: Fatima Bangura,

  • Artist: @mrbrainwash
  • Artist: @gz.jr
  • Artist: @gz.jr
  • Artist @leviponce
  • Artist: @mrbrainwash
  • Artist: @muckrock
  • Artist @slottheoneservant
  • Artists @alexaligonzalez
  • Artist: Tehrell Porter

(NewsNation Now) Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the passing of retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others who died in a helicopter crash.

On Jan. 26, 2020, Bryant, 41, an 18-time National Basketball Association all-star, was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna; John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri Altobelli, 46, their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Christina Mauser, 38; Sarah Chester, 45, her daughter Payton Chester, 13; and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50, to a youth basketball tournament when their helicopter plunged into a steep hillside in the dense morning fog in Southern California, which prompted an outpouring of shock and grief from sports fans worldwide.

In the photo gallery above, view the murals artists around the world created to memorialize Bryant’s legacy.

