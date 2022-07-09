Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – It was a historic send off for the Pioneer League Softball Seniors on Friday. For the first time for this group of teenage softball players they’re heading to the State Tournament in Warner Robins, Georgia.

It’s been a goal years in the making for this group of Pioneer Leaguers, so coaches, players and family members loaded up for a police escort out of town. Before the caravan to Warner Robins took off the players couldn’t believe they finally get to make this trip.



“It’s crazy. I’ve never been to State but this is a really good group of girls and I think we have a chance of going all the way. I just think that we’ve known each other for so long, and we’ve never always been on a team together. But now we have and it’s really fun,” said catcher and outfielder Atali McCrea.



It hasn’t been easy to get to this point of the season and the coaching staff is so proud of the hard work this team has put in.



“I’ve been working with these girls for a long time, since they were young. Every year they’ve said we’re going to go to State, we’re going to go to State and we never do. This year we got a good bunch of girls that put in the work,” said head coach Bryan Miller.