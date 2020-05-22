Players React To Pat Dye COVID-19 Positive Result

Pat Dye could be considered on the most important head football coaches in Auburn University’s history. Under his guideance the Auburn Tigers became a powerhouse. He constantly preached messages about toughness to his team, but now the former Tigers head coach will need some of that to face a new enemy.



Coach Dye has tested positive for the Coronavirus. He originally in the hospital for a routine precautionary test regarding his long term kidney issue. The Dye family has given an update on Coach Dye’s status saying he’s basically asymptomaptic and resting well.

Many of Coach Dye’s former player are currently praying fo rhim and supporting the family any way they can.



Benji Roland, an All-American for the Tigers and frequent guest to WRBL Sports, played 4 years under Coach Dye. He talked about how Coach Dye’s lessons have stuck with him until today and that the old ball coach is tough enough to beat any health problem.

He didn’t just build football players he built men. He would tell you, you’re going to have tough decisions in life. Where you’re dealing with children, you’re dealing with marital issues, you’re dealing with deal. You’re dealing with all kinds of things that go on in society and you have to be tough. That was the mindset we had it was all handed down from Pat Dye. I dealt with cancer twice and I tell people this to this day. If I can go through a Pat Dye four a days I can beat cancer. I know Coach Dye can beat COVID-19,” said Roland.