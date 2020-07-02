Players & Staff React To Minor League Baseball Canceled Season

The 2020 Major League Baseball season will come back this year, but the same can’t be said about Minor League Baseball. Officials announced this week that they will have to cancel the 2020 season. MLB clubs told their minor league baseball affiliates they will not send their prospects to the over their clubs.The COVID-19 outbreak made it very difficult to ensure the safety of players when they travel to the over 100 minor league teams affiliated with MLB teams.



Unfortunately for thousands of players like Kolton Ingram, a former Columbus State pitcher who was drafted by the Detroit Tigers, this becomes a huge road block in their career.



“Yea so it’s frustrating. As a pitcher I’m losing innings that I’m not getting the experience for down in pro ball. You know throwing bullpens throwing to live batters is always a good thing. Just to have that level of competition. But it’s going to be weird they’ve never been through something like this before. It’s new to them, new to us,” said Ingram.



Over 40 million fans attend Minor League Baseball games throughout the season. One MiLB worker describes the gravity of this decision to cancel the season.



“Like anything in life even when you expect bad news to happen when it happens there’s a sense of sadness. It hit me when I saw from Pat O’Connor’s statement, the President and CEO of Minor League Baseball, this will be the first summer since 1901 that’s there’s not Minor League baseball in the United States of America,” said Todd Parnell the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Richmon Flying Squirrels.