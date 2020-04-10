Positive Threads On Delayed Olympics

The 32nd Summer Olympic Games are pushed back to 2021 to the disappointment of many fans and athletes. There is a couple in Columbus that has taken a positive twist on the delay. Andrew Beggs, a coach and boyfriend, of Olympic swimming hopeful Leah Gingrich designed a custom shirt with a positive message. On the front it has the USA Swimming Logo of the now 2021 Olympics and on the back is the phrase “CHANGE THE PATH. NOT THE DESTINATION.”

Beggs says this delay, while unexpected and unwanted, can be a blessing for athletes.

“I’m trying to look at this in the most positive way. We have an extra year of training. That’s an extra year to fine tune things. One of the things we’re limited on is time. So when you’re given more time then you planned on I think you can turn that into a positive. Use that time wisely and make yourself even better than you would have been,” said Beggs.

You can buy this shirts at www.climbathletes.com under the “shop” tab. The funds from this shirt will go directly to Leah in her journey to the Tokyo Olympics.