Postponement, outbreaks: SEC takes a hit from COVID-19

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

The Southeastern Conference is taking a hit from COVID-19. The conference has postponed Saturday’s game between No. 20 Auburn and Mississippi State because of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantining within the Bulldogs’ program.

No. 5 Texas A&M paused in-person activities after a player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

LSU is battling an outbreak that could put Saturday’s game against No. 1 Alabama in jeopardy.

And Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has tested positive and could miss the game at No. 6 Florida.

