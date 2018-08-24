Prep Zone Athletes Of The Week: Carver Tigers Video

Columbus, GA - To kick off this year's Prep Zone Athletes Of The Week series, WRBL's Carlos Williams honored the Carver Tigers. Under a new head coach, Corey Joyner, the Tigers completed a 20-16 comeback over the Harris County Tigers. There's no rest for the Tigers because in week two they have to face their crosstown rivals, Spencer High School, in the 56th Heritage Bowl.

Click the video above to find out more about the Carver Tigers.