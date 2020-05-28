Preparing For A New Ball Game

Major League Baseball should be in the middle of it’s regular season, but America’s favorite past tie couldn’t out run the Coronavirus pandemic.

During this untimley break some professional ball players are staying sharp right here in Columbus. Jordan Weems, a pitcher in the Oakland A’s organization, and Anfernee Grier, an outfielder in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, are keeping their games sharp at Impact Performance Rx Gym.

While baseball has stopped here in the USA there are overseas leagues, like in Korea, have restarted their season. However it’s not the same ball game.



No fans are in the stands, instead cardboard cutouts of fans are “watching” the game. Many anticipate that could be the way MLB will start their season when/if they want to start playing games again. It’s a new ball game that our local players will have to get used to.



“I’ve never really played a game without any fans in high school, or summer ball or anything. It’s definitely going to be weird not having any fans to cheer you on,” said Grier.



“I was really hoping to make my debut this year. I’ve definitely played that scene in my head where I’m running out there for the first time and there’s no fans out in the stadium it’s definitely going to be different. I don’t think it’s going to take away all the hardwork and everything that I’ve worked for my whole life,” said Weems.