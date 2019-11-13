PrepZone Performance Of The Week: Valley’s Hamlin & Chatt Co’s Dunovant

It’s time to award our weekly PrepZone Performance of the Week Awards.
Carlos Dunovant, Chattahooche County Defensive Back – Dunovant was everywhere in Panthers regular season finale against Stewart County. Carlos racked up 6 interceptions against the Knights!
Jaden Hamlin – Valley Rams Defensive Lineman – Hamlin had the signature hit of the night in Valley’s home playoff game against Vigor. Hamlin’s big hit even got the attention of SportsCenter’s SnapChat! Last Friday was the first post season home game in Valley since 2011. The Rams dominated their opponent 21-7 to advance to the 2nd round.