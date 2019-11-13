PrepZone Performance Of The Week: Valley’s Hamlin & Chatt Co’s Dunovant

The defending AHSAA Class 7A Champions, Central, bulldozed their way into the second round of the Playoffs, and they run into a very familiar foe. This week Central will host the Prattville Lions to Garrett-Harrison Stadium. The Red Devils did beat the Lions 45-20 back in September. However the other storyline is that Central head coach Jamey Dubose used to be the head coach at Prattville and he led the Lions to state Championship. Head Coach DuBose insists that the game against the Lions isn’t any different than the other games. The most important thing is that his current team plays the best they can to advance in the Playoffs.

“Playing Prattville is a normal game. You know it’s the next man. It’s the next game in line. We’re trying to be 1-0 this week. We’re trying to reach that Semi-Final State Championship Game. We’re trying to get to that to find out who’s the best team in the South,” said Dubose.