PrepZone Week 3: Georgia highlights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A boy in Florida who not only inspired Vol Nation to rally support after his teacher posted about his being bullied for his homemade Vols shirt - has now inspired an actual T-shirt based on his original design.

Elementary school teacher in Tallahassee, Fla., Laura Synder, posted a photo of a student's homemade Vols shirt with a story about his creativity; and how he was bullied for making a homemade shirt with a hand-drawn UT logo on a piece of paper, taped to his orange-colored shirt for the school's College Colors Week.