2019 Performances Of The Year

There were some special high school football performances in 2019. Every week WRBL highlighted some of the best players with the weekly “PrepZone Performance Of The Week”. Now that 2019 is behind us we rated the top 3 performances of the season in this inaugural “2019 PrepZone Performances of the Year.”

Here are the Top 3 Performances Of The Year from our West Georgia High Schools:

#3 – Chattahoochee County’s Carlos Dunovant had 6 interceptions in the Panthers season finale against Stewart County.

#2 – Carver running back Khiari McCoy ran for 301 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns against the Syrupmakers.

#1 – Callaway’s Tank Bigsby ran wild against the Douglass Astros. The future Auburn Tiger rand for 171 yards and 4 touchdowns in the playoffs.

Here are the Top 3 Performances Of The Year from our East Alabama High Schools:

#3 – Eufaula quarterback Hess Horne was responsible for 6 total touchdowns against Park Crossing. The Tigers went on to win that game 50-29.

#2 – Central’s Peter Jakes ran wild against an exceptional Opelika defense. Jakes had 131 receiving yards along with 4 touchdowns against the Bulldogs to power Central to record setting victory 63-28 in Phenix City.

#1 – Lanett quarterback Kristian Story’s 6 touchdowns against Isabella in the AHSAA Quarterfinals. This night Story would become the new AHSAA record holder for total offensive yards and touchdowns in a high school career.