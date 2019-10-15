A return to tradition at Manchester

PrepZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Manchester Blue Devils, the 2017 Region 4-1A champions, are back with a vengeance. They started turning heads with a 29 point throttling of defending region champ Marion County two weeks ago. After beating Pacelli by 22 last week, Manchester sits one win away from getting the right to play for the region championship again. For the Blue Devils, that has been the goal since day one. A win Friday night puts them one step away from claiming their second region championship in three years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

Trending Stories

Don't Miss