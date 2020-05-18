Adam Winegarden continues to coach through the Pandemic

Adam Winegarden has built Auburn High to become one of Class 7A’s most successful football programs. Even more important than the legacy he’s leaving on the field is the impact he’s making off of it. Winegarden has developed a program development series called the “+10 Culture”, which aims to provide skills to help build relationships and maximizing the performance of individuals and the team as a whole.

The idea of it is to serve athletic leaders so we can all make an greater impact in sports. So, I just think that the more we can help each other, and sharpen each other, the better experiences we provide for student athletes, and hopefully the better real world lessons they learn from the games. Adam Winegarden, Auburn High Head Football Coach

While Winegarden plies his craft on the football field, his coaching clinics are open to all sports.

I think a lot of times, people look at it, they think it’s a football clinic. When in actuality, it may have some football tone to it, but it’s really about helping athletic directors and athletic coaches in any sport, to help them grow their program. Adam Winegarden, Auburn High Head Football Coach

He hopes these lessons he teaches last far beyond his coaching days.