AHSAA announces football reclassification starting in 2020

The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced the new classifications and football regions for play starting in 2020. It’s important to note that these are for football only and will take effect for the 2020 football season. Other fall sports classifications can be found at the AHSAA website. Winter sports classifications will come out after basketball season ends, and spring sports classifications will come out after baseball and softball ends.

Teams in the News 3 viewing area are in BOLD.

CLASS 7A

Region 2-7A

Auburn, Central, Dothan, Enterprise, Jeff Davis, Prattville and Smiths Station

Notes: This region largely stays the same, with the exception of Dothan (which is the consolidation of the old Dothan and Northview High) moving into the region from 6A and Lee-Montgomery moving out to 6A. Central has been the region champion every year of the existence of this region. Auburn, who made the 7A Final Four last year, is the 2nd biggest school in the state of Alabama.

Notes from around the state in 7A: Long time nemesis of teams in our area, McGill-Toolen moves down to 6A, so we won’t see those showdowns against Auburn and Central in the playoffs, at least in the short term.

CLASS 6A

Region 2-6A

Carver-Montgomery, Eufaula, Sidney Lanier, Lee-Montgomery, Opelika, Park Crossing, Russell County, Valley

Notes: This region should be a lot of fun to watch next season. Opelika was extremely close to going to the 6A title game this season, Eufaula lost a heartbreaker in the 2nd Round of the 6A playoffs, Park Crossing made the 6A Elite 8 as a 4 seed this season. Add to that, Lee-Montgomery coming into the region from 7A, they were in the 7A Final Four in 2018, and Valley moving up from 5A coming off a region championship last season. Also to note, Opelika is currently the 8th biggest school in Class 6A. Eufaula and Valley are the 3rd and 4th smallest 6A schools, respectively.

Notes from around the state in 6A: McGill-Toolen and Mountain Brook headline the newcomers into Class 6A.

CLASS 5A

Region 4-5A

Beauregard, Central Clay, Elmore County, Holtville, Sylacauga, Talladega, Tallassee

Notes: A lot of new teams in this region. Central Clay comes in as the 2 time state champs. There’s a lot of unknowns going into 2020 for some of these programs, and it will be interesting who makes the playoffs out of this group.

Notes from around the state in 5A: Pike Road makes the rare 2 classification jump, from 3A to 5A. UMS-Wright moves up as well.

CLASS 4A

There are no Class 4A teams in the News 3 viewing area.

CLASS 3A

Region 4-3A

Beulah, Dadeville, Goshen, Montgomery Catholic, Pike County, Reeltown, Saint James

Notes: Beulah remains our only 3A team in the News 3 viewing area, and they stay put in the same region. They’ll welcome in a couple of powerhouses moving into 3A: Montgomery Catholic and Reeltown.

Notes from around the state in 3A: Longtime powerhouse Fyffe moves from 2A into 3A.

CLASS 2A

Region 4-2A

B.B. Comer, Fayetteville, Horseshoe Bend, LaFayette, Lanett, Ranburne, Randolph County, Vincent

Notes: The defending Class 1A state champion Lanett Panthers move back to 2A, where they won the state title in 2017. They’ll find a familiar foe in their Chambers County rival LaFayette.

Notes from around the state in 2A: The team that Lanett defeated for the 1A State Championship, Mars Hill Bible, will also move up to Class 2A.

CLASS 1A

Region 4-1A

Autaugaville, Barbour County, Billingsley, Loachapoka, Maplesville, Notasulga and Verbena

Notes: This region benefits from Lanett moving back to 2A, and also adds Barbour County to the mix in 2020.

Notes from around the state in 1A: Both teams from the 2019 1A Title Game are now in Class 2A, Lanett and Mars Hill Bible.