AHSAA Will Adjust Football Rules For 2020 Season

The sports world has very few gurantees in 2020. However AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese did take the podium at the Annual Alabama High School Media Days in Opelika and announced some big changes for the upcoming season.
Director Savarese was adamant that high schools will start practice on time on the week of August 3rd. There will be an acclimation period starting July 27th.
When the season actually starts the AHSAA will change some rules to follow health guidelines in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak.


“We’ll give the opportunity for schools to extend their sidelines from 10 to 10. Timeouts will go from 1 minute to 2 minutes to allow more time for cleaning. This will all be covered Thursday. It will all be avaliable to all online on our website Thursday. But if we don’t take care of our personal responsibility once we leave we could jepordize our season,” said Director Savarese.


Director Savarese did say the AHSAA will have a full announcement of changes and guidelines on Thursday.

