MONTGOMERY, Al (WRBL) – It was championship Thursday for the AISA at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, as three area teams played for a state championship.

Lee-Scott defeated Glenwood 35-21 in the 50th playing of their rivalry to take home the Class 3A State Championship and finish a perfect 14-0 season. You can watch highlights in the video player above. The Springwood Wildcats’ bid for a state championship in their first season of 8-Man Football came up just short, as they fell to Evangel Christian 38-28. You can watch highlights of that game below.