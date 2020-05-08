Alabama coaches ready for players to return

As the calendar flips to May, we’re now making the transition from cancelling sports events to when we can return to sports. In Alabama, high school football is eyeing one date – June 8th. That is the tentative date when on campus practices can resume, but in small groups. Several local coaches say they can’t wait.

My staff and I, we’ve been having Zoom meetings about things we’re going to do and changes we’re going to make. But overall, at the end of the day, I’m just ready to be with my boys. I miss them tremendously. Clifford Story, Lanett Head Coach

Just seeing them. And really finding out how their summer’s like, how they look, how they physically matured. You see a lot of changes, especially with a young team. And you kinda miss seeing them daily. Rob Carter, Beauregard Head Coach

These upcoming practices will be more important than usual since spring football was cancelled.

We were looking forward to this spring to find some new kids to step up and see who could help us going into the fall. And that’ll obviously get pushed back to August now, whenever we can start. Erik Speakman, Opelika Head Coach

And just like many of us at home, the coaches are looking forward to the day their teams take the field again.