Opelika, AL (WRBL) – The new high school football season has a couple of new wrinkles for the AISA Schools. This season AISA schools like Glenwood and Chambers Academy have added schools from Georgia.

The Glenwood Gators will kick off their season against the Pacelli Vikings. Then for their second game of the season the Gators will take on the Brookstone Cougars. The Chambers Academy Rebels will take on First Presbyterian Day on October 27th. This was made possible since the smaller schools in Georgia have left the GHSA ranks and joined the new GIAA league this season.

This will be a new challenge for both schools, but new Glenwood head football coach Ryan Nelson couldn’t wait for it.



“You know I think the first day on the job I was asked if we wanted to play Pacelli and Brookstone and I said yes. Because I know the quality and brand of football that both of those coaches have. So for us it’s a game that we can show what we got and get better,” said Nelson.



The change of pace on the schedule has head coach Jason Allen excited for his Rebels.



“This is completely new for us. We’re excited about it. You know you kind of get tired of same people sometimes over and over. I think something new is good. I hope we’ll represent our association well and our school well.”