Alabama Teams Prepare For Smaller Crowds On Friday Nights

It’s officially game week in the state of Alabama and the 2020 football season promises to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen. The COVID-19 pandemic ahs altered many aspects of our lives. The way high school sports operates has changed as well, with the most notable changes on the football field. The biggest change will be in the stands. At least for this season, crowd sizes will be limited but the coaches feel like the players will be able to play through it.

“I think our kids first of all, are just thankful to play football again. There’s people that will be in the stands that really care for them and love them. Their families and from all sides. It truly is, from cheerleaders to the band, football team and the families are really going to provide the atmosphere,” said Auburn High Football Head Coach Adam Winegarden.



“Right now, I think every high school kid would just play. You know, it’ll be similar to junior varsity games. You’ll have 1,000 to 2,000 people at varsity games. JV games are about 700 to 800 people around here usually. Right now, the kids don’t care about the crowd. They just want to play,” said Opelika Football Head Coach Erik Speakman.

The first Friday of the season is rapidly approaching and the emotions of taking the field are very real.

“I want them to play in a fashion that they’re proud of and we as coaches need to do a good job of preparing them for that,” said Coach Winegarden.



“This really affects these kids. That’s why it’s so important we do our job to make sure they get to have a great senior year. We get them back in school and do all the tings that’s important to give these children their childhood back.” Said Coach Speakman.