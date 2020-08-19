Alabama Teams Prepare For Smaller Crowds On Friday Nights

PrepZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s officially game week in the state of Alabama and the 2020 football season promises to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen. The COVID-19 pandemic ahs altered many aspects of our lives. The way high school sports operates has changed as well, with the most notable changes on the football field. The biggest change will be in the stands. At least for this season, crowd sizes will be limited but the coaches feel like the players will be able to play through it.

“I think our kids first of all, are just thankful to play football again. There’s people that will be in the stands that really care for them and love them. Their families and from all sides. It truly is, from cheerleaders to the band, football team and the families are really going to provide the atmosphere,” said Auburn High Football Head Coach Adam Winegarden.


“Right now, I think every high school kid would just play. You know, it’ll be similar to junior varsity games. You’ll have 1,000 to 2,000 people at varsity games. JV games are about 700 to 800 people around here usually. Right now, the kids don’t care about the crowd. They just want to play,” said Opelika Football Head Coach Erik Speakman.

The first Friday of the season is rapidly approaching and the emotions of taking the field are very real.

“I want them to play in a fashion that they’re proud of and we as coaches need to do a good job of preparing them for that,” said Coach Winegarden.


“This really affects these kids. That’s why it’s so important we do our job to make sure they get to have a great senior year. We get them back in school and do all the tings that’s important to give these children their childhood back.” Said Coach Speakman.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

93° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 93° 71°

Wednesday

89° / 70°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 60% 89° 70°

Thursday

86° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 86° 70°

Friday

84° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 84° 69°

Saturday

85° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 85° 70°

Sunday

86° / 71°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 86° 71°

Monday

89° / 72°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 89° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

5 AM
Clear
10%
74°

73°

6 AM
Clear
10%
73°

72°

7 AM
Clear
10%
72°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

75°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

87°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

88°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
88°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

87°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
87°

84°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
84°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
80°

78°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
78°

76°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

75°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

74°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

74°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
74°

73°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories