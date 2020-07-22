Auburn High armed with experience heading into 2020 season

The Auburn Tigers are one of the best teams not just in our area, but in the state of Alabama. Last year, the Tigers made a run to the Final 4, falling to Central. But Head Coach Adam Winegarden is hopeful that experience for his younger players will pay dividends this season.

I think it’s really key because, they understand the level of speed and competition and what it’s really going to be like. You can’t match, you try as much as you can, the adaption of the game and under the lights, it’s a totally different ballgame. Adam WInegarden, Auburn High Head Football Coach

The Tigers will have Matthew Caldwell at the helm for the full season this year, leading a cast of over 40 seniors for Auburn. Caldwell says that staying sharp during the offseason has not been an issue.

Staying sharp was the easy part. Because we had all of our meetings, we were always studying the playbook and our film from last year we did that a lot. So it was pretty easy staying sharp. Just working out on your own was the biggest thing we did. Matthew Caldwell, Auburn High Senior Quarterback

Auburn resides in one of the toughest regions in the state of Alabama, but Coach Winegarden feels that his Tigers will be up for the challenge this year.

We do understand that every team is different. So it doesn’t matter if you have a lot of guys back or not, what’s going to matter is if we gel together, what type of team chemistry we have, how we play together. Because you’ve seen a lot of talented football teams under perform. So I think it helps to have guys that played but the process of being a team is always going to be the same. Adam Winegarden, Auburn High Head Football Coach

As it stands, Auburn will open the season August 21st against Bob Jones.