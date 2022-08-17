Auburn, AL (WRBL) – The Auburn Tigers first game of the year will be in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic and it’s heavyweight fight against one of the powerhouses of Alabama high school football, the Hoover Buccaneers.

It’s a match up that could have national interest, but the Tigers won’t be intimidated by a game with this much attention. Last season Auburn hosted national powerhouse IMG Academy. The Tigers battled to the very end but lost 27-17.

Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge says the challenge of taking on a historic powerhouse like Hoover is one his team is excited for.

“Our kids love it. They love the big atmosphere, you know we played against great teams in the past. The Central-Phenix City, the IMG’s you know. So, we understand what good football is, and we want to be spoken about in the top echelon of football in the state of Alabama.” Keith Etheredge – Auburn High School head football coach



After this week the Bucs and Tigers are scheduled to cross paths again in the regular season. The only other time these two teams could square off again is in the State Championship. That’s something Coach Etheredge said he’s excited for.



“I actually told Coach Wade Waldrop the other day, yesterday, at the press conference I said, you know I wouldn’t mind playing Hoover twice. That means we’d be playing in the first game and the last game,” said Coach Etheredge.

Auburn and Hoover square off in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic in the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.