 

Auburn High falls 29-28 in 7A State Title Game

PrepZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Auburn High Tigers were 18 short seconds away from the AHSAA 7A State Championship. It would have been the first in program history.

“Would have” being the key words.

Instead, Thompson, the defending 7A State Champions executed a comeback that will be talked about for a long time.

With the score 28-19 with 18 seconds to go, Thompson blocked an Auburn punt and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown to close the gap to 28-26.

Then the Warriors recovered an onside kick, giving them one last chance. Auburn then committed two defensive pass interference penalties, giving Thompson 30 free yards. That led to Trevor Hardy making a 35 yard field goal as time expired, giving Thompson back-to-back state championships, and denying Auburn of their ever elusive first championship.

Auburn controlled the majority of the 2nd half. After a long touchdown pass by the Warriors made it 13-7 in the 2nd Quarter, the Tigers scored 21 unanswered points, thanks to a touchdown pass from Matthew Caldwell to Amaury Hutchinson, and rushing touchdowns by Caldwell and JT Rodgers. After a Warrior touchdown early in the 4th Quarter, the Tigers defense stopped Thompson twice, allowing the offense to run down the clock, until the end of the game, when Thompson made their comeback.

The Tigers finish the 2020 season 12-2, Region 2-7A Champions and Class 7A Runner-Up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 30°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 58° 30°

Thursday

60° / 48°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 60° 48°

Friday

65° / 41°
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms 90% 65° 41°

Saturday

59° / 37°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 59° 37°

Sunday

56° / 38°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 56° 38°

Monday

54° / 33°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 54° 33°

Tuesday

55° / 34°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 55° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

33°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

32°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

32°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

32°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

31°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
31°

33°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
33°

38°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

44°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

49°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
53°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
59°

57°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
57°

55°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
55°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
51°

50°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
50°

49°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

50°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
50°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories