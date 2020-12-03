Auburn High falls 29-28 in 7A State Title Game

The Auburn High Tigers were 18 short seconds away from the AHSAA 7A State Championship. It would have been the first in program history.

“Would have” being the key words.

Instead, Thompson, the defending 7A State Champions executed a comeback that will be talked about for a long time.

With the score 28-19 with 18 seconds to go, Thompson blocked an Auburn punt and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown to close the gap to 28-26.

Oh Thompson. Not over yet 7A fans. Punt is blocked. Auburn 28, Thompson 26 | :18 4Q | Thompson must get onside kick. pic.twitter.com/ku4HqIUD2d — Alabama7AFootball (@AL7AFootball) December 3, 2020

Then the Warriors recovered an onside kick, giving them one last chance. Auburn then committed two defensive pass interference penalties, giving Thompson 30 free yards. That led to Trevor Hardy making a 35 yard field goal as time expired, giving Thompson back-to-back state championships, and denying Auburn of their ever elusive first championship.

Un. Real. @WARRIORNATION20 goes back to back in the most improbable way imaginable pic.twitter.com/TsGOXamph4 — Drew Carter (@Drewdle25) December 3, 2020

Auburn controlled the majority of the 2nd half. After a long touchdown pass by the Warriors made it 13-7 in the 2nd Quarter, the Tigers scored 21 unanswered points, thanks to a touchdown pass from Matthew Caldwell to Amaury Hutchinson, and rushing touchdowns by Caldwell and JT Rodgers. After a Warrior touchdown early in the 4th Quarter, the Tigers defense stopped Thompson twice, allowing the offense to run down the clock, until the end of the game, when Thompson made their comeback.

The Tigers finish the 2020 season 12-2, Region 2-7A Champions and Class 7A Runner-Up.