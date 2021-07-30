Auburn High football remains focuses on the future

Auburn, AL (WRBL) – The Auburn High Tigers will head into the 2021 season with a new head coach in Keith Etheredge, and his only focus is on the future.



“What happened in the past, you learn from it. You build off it and move forward,” said Etheredge.

That’s the feeling around the Auburn Tigers. After last fall’s shocking loss in the State Championship, the Tigers are moving forward with new head coach Etheredge who is a 5-time State Championship winner. Etheredge took Oxford to the Elite 8 last season, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to coach at Auburn.



“I left a great situation. Oxford is a fantastic system, who has great people and great kids. I truly feel like I came to the best school in the state of Alabama,” said Etheredge.



After years of consistency, the Tigers are embracing this period of transition.



“Getting to know the coaches has been great. They all just really fit well. They all bond together really well, and getting to know the new players, you know they just come right in and we keep going. They don’t hold us back or anything. They gel with us really well and just play as a team,” said senior linebacker and defensive end Powell Gordon.



“With this group of coaches and players that’s came, they can tell, they’re empathetic for how we felt last year. So I think, it just made us even better. We’re all hungry to get back to the State Championship and finish it the right way,” said senior linebacker Brad Harper.



As the Tigers get set to start the 2021 season, there’s one major goal on their mind.



“The expectations and goals for this season obviously is to win a State Championship. Like they said, you have to take it one day at a time. We’re just trying ot get better every single day, and do the best we can. Everyone can say they want to win a State Championship, but you have to do things that will lead you there,” said senior offensive lineman Drew Bobo.

“State Championship is everybody’s goal. I feel like this team, that’s something we can do. I feel like we’re going to do it. Because we strive everyday to get once percent better,” said senior lineman EJ Harris.



Auburn will kick off their season hosting Park Crossing High School in Duck Samford Stadium on August 20th.