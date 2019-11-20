Auburn High prepares for rematch with Central in the 7A Final Four

The Auburn High Tigers have been impressive in their run to the AHSAA 7A Final Four, dispatching Murphy in the first round and surprising the state by pitching a 26-0 shutout of top-ranked McGill-Toolen last week in Mobile. Now the Tigers are one game away from making the short trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Super 7 state championship game on December 4th. Standing in their way is the defending 7A state champions and region rivals, the Central Red Devils.

Auburn at Central is our final PrepZone Tailgate Game of the Week. Join our team live from Garrett-Harrison Stadium in Phenix City starting at 5/4c on News 3!

