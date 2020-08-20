Auburn High Ready For Unique Season Opener

The Auburn Tigers, a team that made it to the AHSAA Class 7A Final Four, will kick off their season against another contender the Park Crossing Thunderbirds. Park Crossing made it all the way to the Class 6A Elite 8, and normally when you play this kind of team a lot of preparation is involved.

Just like the of the teams in the state Auburn and Park Crossing did not have spring football and limited off season. Auburn Head Coach Adam Winegarden knows the Thunderbirds will be a really tough opponent and to expect anything this Friday night.


“Well I think it’s difficult because I mean they’re going to be very well coached. Coach Cole is going to do an amazing job. They’re going to be disciplined and super athletic. It’s really, you know, almost like a spring game because nobody has had a chance to scout each other. So it’s probably like a lot of unknows on both sides,” said Coach Winegarden.

Auburn City Schools will limit crowd sizes for Auburn High’s home games this season. Duck Samford stadium will only hold 25-30% of its usual capacity.

