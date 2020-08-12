Auburn High to limit capacity at football games

Auburn City Schools announced that games for the Auburn High Tigers would be limited to 25-30 percent capacity. One of the takeaways from the announcement is that there will be no general admission tickets sold and a limited amount of season tickets sold to families of players in football, band and cheerleading.

We decided with the numbers we have for football and band especially, those are pretty large groups. We provided a opportunity for a limited number of family tickets. We do that, we reach, on our home side, we’ve kind of broken down our stadium so we don’t have any crossover, one side will be visitors, one side will be home, that gets us to the 30 percent mark just with our families.

Dan Norton, Auburn City Schools Athletic Director

The full press release from Auburn City Schools can be found below.

