Auburn National Champion speaks at PrepZone Kickoff

Columbus, GA (WRBL) – The 2nd PrepZone Kickoff welcomed several West Georgia high school teams in the Chattahoochee Valley. During the luncheon the coaches and players were able to hear from Jeff Whitaker Jr. a former Auburn defensive lineman that played on the 2010 and 2013 teams that played for the National Championship. The Tigers reached the mountain top of the college football world in 2010 when they beat 22-19.



Whitaker talked about how he overcame some really tough obstacles while growing up in a tough part of Macon, Georga. He lost his mother to cancer when he was 13 years old. Whitaker credits his older brother, his uncle and aunt by providing support off the field, but he says that football really saved his life.



After his playing days Whitaker has started a career as motivational speaker. During his time in the Fountain City, he enjoyed speaking with the coaches and players who attended the PrepZone Kickoff and he hopes that his story could motivate others. This is his way of giving back to football that gave him so much.