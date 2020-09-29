Auburn preps for region showdown with Central

It’s the undefeated Auburn Tigers taking on the red hot Central Red Devils, in a game that could possibly decide Region 2-7A…again.

These two teams have been amongst the class of the state of Alabama for years. The last matchup between these two teams was in the Class 7A Final Four last season, won by Central 38-nothing. In fact, Central has won 8 straight in this rivalry, including playoff matchups. Auburn will look to replicate the success of the last time they beat Central – 2013, when they eventually played for a state title. Auburn Head Coach Adam Winegarden knows what is at stake in this matchup.

We’ve struggled against central in the past several years, so where everybody is has no bearing on that. We have a lot of respect for their coaching staff and their players. We know what kind of team they have and what kind of team they are capable of. So if we want to have a chance to win the region they are a team we have to beat. And we haven’t beat them in the past several years.

Adam Winegarden, Auburn High Head Coach

Our coverage of Auburn at Central continues through the week, leading up to the game on Friday, including highlights on the PrepZone at 11:15 Eastern Friday night.

