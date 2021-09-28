Auburn Tigers excited for showdown with Central

Auburn, AL (WRBL) – This Friday night Duck Samford Stadium will be the sight of a top 5 showdown between the #4 Central Red Devils and the #3 Auburn High Tigers. This game by itself is a huge regional rivalry game, but now this game will give the winner and inside track to the region title. The Tigers and Red Devils are almost mirror images of each other. Both squads are loaded with talent and can score quickly and have stout defenses. The Tigers love the challenge of taking on a powerhouse like Central.

“As a competitor you should want to play the best. If you play a bad team, that doesn’t make you any better. But playing good people is always going to ultimately make you better.” Camden Etheredge, senior tight end

“Definitely the kind of game that you want to be a part of. A big region rivalry game, and you know it’s pretty much for the region.” Clyde Pittman, junior quarterback



There will be plenty of interest about this game, and sure there’s pressure from the community. Keith Etheredge, in his first year leading the Auburn Tigers, echoes his players and embraces the spotlight.



“These are the type of games you play the game for. It’s a top 5 match up between two teams that are undefeated. So what better place to be than on Friday night in Duck Samford, Central and Auburn playing two top 5 teams,” said coach Etheredge.



The Red Devils and Tigers kick off this match up at 8 pm ET, 7 pm CT and you can catch the highlights on WRBL News 3’s PrepZone starting at 11:15 pm ET.