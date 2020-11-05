Battle Tested Glenwood Gators Ready For Playoffs

It’s finally time the High School Football Playoffs to kick off in Alabama. One of the first teams to start their post season are the Glenwood Gators. The Gators dominated their competition and went undefeated in the regular season. While Glenwood didn’t lose a game it was not a cake walk. The Gators had to face AISA’s best in the regular season.

This year’s performance was motivated by last year’s run to the State Championship Game.

“You don’t want to play the little sisters of the poor all season long then you get into the playoffs and not have been tested. When you play the #1 team in the state, the #3 team in the state and the #2 team in the state; it not only builds your confidence but it gets you battle tested and it gets you ready to play good football,” said Head Coach Jason Gibson.

“I think it most definitely shaped the season for where we’re at now. Just handling those teams in the beginning when everyone is rusty in the first couple games and just how we handled it. It helped a lot and prepared us for where we’re at now,” said Senior Kye Robichaux