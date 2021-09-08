Battle tested Hawks ready for region opener

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Hardaway Hawks take center stage this as they’re in our Tailgate Game of the Week. The Hawks will host the Troup County Tigers this Friday night at Kinnett Stadium.

Hardaway hopes to bounce back into the win column after a tough loss to the defending GHSA Class 2A State Champion Callaway. The Cavaliers had a fast start to the game and took a 16-0 lead into halftime. Hardaway’s offense woke up in the 2nd safe and eventually put up 14 points of their own. It was a little too late because Callaway eventually won 23-14. There was a silver lining to that result. Hardaway head coach Corey Thompson was pleased to see the fight in his team.



“I learned that we have resilience. The guys didn’t start the game off as we would have liked but they sure did finish it strong. We just have to capitalize on those small mistakes,” said Thompson.

The players shared the same point of view as their head coach during practice this week.

“I learned that even though we went down by a couple of scores, we were able to battle back. I learned that we all have heart. It’s really important to show how our team is and we can grow from that,” said senior quarterback DJ Lucas.

“I learned that we’re a group of well determined young men. We’re going to fight to the end,” said senior defensive lineman Mykell Williams.



The Hawks and Tigers will kickoff their region opening game at 7:30 pm Eastern at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus. WRBL Sports will have live coverage starting at 5 pm Eastern to preview this week’s Tailgate Game of the Week.