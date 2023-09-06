BEAUREGARD, AL (WRBL) – In 2021, the Beauregard Hornets went 4-6 in Justin Jones’ first season as Head Coach. In 2022, the Hornets went 10-2 and made a trip to the Sweet 16. So far in 2023, the Hornets are 2-0, leading into this week’s PrepZone Game of the Week, when they open Region 4-5A play against Valley. One thing that Jones instilled in his team from the start is their belief in “The Blueprint.” You can hear from Coach Jones and seniors Josh Lugo and Kyren Holman in the video player above.