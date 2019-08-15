Beulah And LaFayette Raising Expectations In 2019

Beulah made history last season going 8-3 overall and they made the playoffs for the first time since 2007. They broke that habit in a major way, winning 8 games, the most in a season since 1995. Now the Bobcats have higher goals than just making the post season.

“They’re finally getting used to winning. Winning is habit just like losing and we’ve broken the habit of losing. To win a State Championship is our goal. If that’s not your goal then we need to find something else to do,” said Beulah Defensive Coordinator Stan Pepper.

Beulah will have to reach that goal without last season’s head coach. Cody Flournoy decided to take job in Jackson, Alabama. Matt Johnson, a 6-year member of the Beulah coaching staff, will take Flournoy’s place. The players have confidence this will be a year to remember.



“It’s like last year. We had high expectations coming into the season and we’re just as good this year. If not better than we were last year, “said senior Safety Dylan Coleman.



In the Class 2A ranks, the LaFayette Bulldogs have made it to the post season four consecutive years. That’s not good enough for head coach James Lucas and his team that wants to be “Nation Great.”

“Being ‘Nation Great’ is a mindset. A mindset where you see yourself getting bigger and better on the field. A platform that small schools can do as well. We can’t we be nationally known?” said Head Coach James Lucas.

The Bulldogs will rely on All-State Safety Jordan Walker who will also be LaFayette’s starting quarterback too.

“From me playing defense and being a safety I have to sit back there and read the quarterback,” said Jordan Walker, “The transition isn’t that hard for me. I know that kind of stuff just by being a safety. I just carry that to being a quarterback.”





Beulah kicks off their season by hosting Loachapoka on Friday, August 23rd. While LaFayette will hit the road to face Handley on that same Friday.