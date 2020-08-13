Beulah Suspends Football After Positive COVID-19 Test

There was never a game plan for something like this, but the Beulah Bobcats have gotten hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The AHSAA regular season is scheduled to start on August 20th but on Wednesday on Bobcats player tested positive for the Coronavirus.

This story was first reported by the Valley-Times News and the Opelika Auburn News. The Bobcats immediately stopped all football activities and the team will quarantine themselves for the next two weeks. That also means the Bobcats schedule will suffer. As a result of this quarantine the Bobcats have cancelled their first three games of the season.

After the Bobcats return from their quarantine, they will have an acclimation period and head coach Matt Johnson believes his team will be ready to play on September 11th against Trinity.

It’s a serious gut punch for the Bobcats that did everything they could to prevent this positive case from happening. Head Coach Johnson just wants to let his fellow coaches know that even with all the precautions they take it can still happen to any team.

“We did everything that we could do. We wear masks. We spray everything. We’ve kept our kids out of the weight room for the past week, week and half just to give us a better chance of spreading out and being outside. We check tempretures and we go through a check list every day with each player. We do everything that we can do. We followed every guideline, every protocol. I told someone earlier this is what I will tell anybody. If it happened to us it can happen to anybody in the state,” said Coach Johnson.



Coach Johnson also said he still believes that a high school football season this fall is a good idea but the proper safety protocols have to be taken.