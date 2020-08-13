Beulah Suspends Football After Positive COVID-19 Test

PrepZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There was never a game plan for something like this, but the Beulah Bobcats have gotten hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The AHSAA regular season is scheduled to start on August 20th but on Wednesday on Bobcats player tested positive for the Coronavirus.

This story was first reported by the Valley-Times News and the Opelika Auburn News. The Bobcats immediately stopped all football activities and the team will quarantine themselves for the next two weeks. That also means the Bobcats schedule will suffer. As a result of this quarantine the Bobcats have cancelled their first three games of the season.

After the Bobcats return from their quarantine, they will have an acclimation period and head coach Matt Johnson believes his team will be ready to play on September 11th against Trinity.

It’s a serious gut punch for the Bobcats that did everything they could to prevent this positive case from happening. Head Coach Johnson just wants to let his fellow coaches know that even with all the precautions they take it can still happen to any team.

“We did everything that we could do. We wear masks. We spray everything. We’ve kept our kids out of the weight room for the past week, week and half just to give us a better chance of spreading out and being outside. We check tempretures and we go through a check list every day with each player. We do everything that we can do. We followed every guideline, every protocol. I told someone earlier this is what I will tell anybody. If it happened to us it can happen to anybody in the state,” said Coach Johnson.


Coach Johnson also said he still believes that a high school football season this fall is a good idea but the proper safety protocols have to be taken.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

PrepZone Preview

More PrepZone Preview

Performance of the Week

More Performance of the Week

PrepZone Tailgates

More PrepZone Tailgates

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Thursday

93° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 93° 74°

Friday

87° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 73°

Saturday

89° / 72°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 72°

Sunday

92° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 92° 72°

Monday

91° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 70°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
74°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

80°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
91°

91°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
91°

90°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

88°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

87°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

84°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
84°

82°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
82°

81°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories