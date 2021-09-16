Blair Harrison records 100th win at Brookstone

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Brookstone Cougars improved to a 3-1 overall record after an incredible 31-23 win over Mount De Sales at Rex Knight Field. The victory was great for Brookstone but it was a milestone for head coach Blair Harrison. That was the 100th career win for Coach Harrison as the leader of the Cougars football program. This is Coach Harrison’s 14th season as the head coach for Brookstone, and he took some time to reflect on his journey too win 100.



“Well I’ve learned to probably be a little bit more patient more than I was when I was younger. I’ve learned to appreciate people a lot more that are helping the program out. And I appreciate the kids and the work that they’re doing. It’s more of a family atmosphere right now and that’s important. You know more than wins. The wins will come. Taking care of each other is something that we’ve really tried to do here you know later on in my career,” said Coach Harrsion.



Brookstone has a bye week but they will be back in action when they play Whitefield Academy on September 24th.