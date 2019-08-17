Blue Devils Becoming Contenders

Columbus High School has a long and proud history of producing incredible baseball players. Even Baseball Hall Of Famer, Frank Thomas, was a Columbus Blue Devils. In 2019, Columbus High is starting to become a contender in high school football. In 2018, the Blue Devils won 7 games compared to just 3 wins in 2017. Their challenge for the new season is keeping that momentum going.

“We don’t want to go backwards. We want to keep going forward. We don’t those two-win seasons anymore. Our first goal is have a winning season. Our second goal is getting back to the playoffs,” said Columbus High Head Coach Phil Marino.

“We have good players coming back,” said senior Julian Watts. “A lot of good role players as well. We’re going to be great I feel like.”

Even though the Blue Devils made it to the playoffs last season, Columbus High still feels like they’re disrespected around the region. The team has a huge chip on their season because of that lack of respect. Senior Tre Peterson is excited to prove people wrong.

“Especially when everybody thinks they’re right, and thinks they know what’s going to happen. You prove that there’s always a different outcome and you prove that to them. It makes me feel amazing,” said Peterson.

The Blue Devils are ready to become legit contenders instead of a team that will surprise their opponents.

“I think people used to under estimate us quite a bit. It’s not been that way the last five years and it won’t be that way this year either. We have a talented bunch and we look to be as competitive as we did the last five years,” said Coach Marino.

Columbus High will open up their season against Spencer on August 23rd.