COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There’s a lot of change with the Brookstone Cougars entering the 2022 season. The Cougars were one of many teams that made the move from the GHSA to the GIAA starting this season. Also, the Cougars will be led by longtime coach Rance Gillespie, who brings a wealth of experience to the sidelines. All of that will take place on a newly renovated stadium on campus, starting in September. The Cougars will open the season on August 26 at Glenwood.