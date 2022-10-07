Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Brookstone Cougars are looking to reestablish their winning ways not just this season but also in their historic rivalry game against the Pacelli Vikings. The Cougars had a 6-year winning streak in the “Battle for the Broocelli Jug”, but the Vikings ended that with a 32-0 last season at Deimel Field.

However it’s a new season, and the Cougars are ready for this year’s showdown. It’s also the first game in region play for both sides, and there’s plenty of excitement to go around.

“I’m super excited for it. I mean, we all know that outcome last year. I mean, it’s in the past. We can’t change that. We’ll go try to change it tomorrow.” Dylan Thornton – senior linebacker and tight end

“I’m as hyped for this game as I’ve ever have been. I mean, senior year coming in, biggest game. I’ve always grown up watching it and just thinking, I want to be out there. But now it’s time. It’s the last time I’m going to do it. So, I’m going to go out there, play my hardest.” Walter Blanchard – senior wide receiver.



While it’s just a region game on the schedule there’s a different environment about a rivalry game like this. Rance Gillespie, in his first year as Brookstone’s head football coach, said simply this game is different.



“I’m looking forward to it, you know? The coaching cliches of all, they’re all the same. And the truth is, I’ve been doing this for 30 years and they’re not you know, this one’s a little different. It just is it’s a it’s a rivalry game. And we embrace that,” said Gillespie