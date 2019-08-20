Brookstone Relies On Team Chemistry For Success

The Brookstone Cougars have gone one step further each season. In 2018, the Cougars finally won their first playoff game in 10 years. The expectations are raised higher in the 2019 season.





“We want to win every game. We want to be playing for Region Championship. We haven’t done that in the last two years. We have expectations and they’re high, but our kids are ready for the challenge,” said head coach Blair Harrison.



“We’re trying to go all the way. We’re trying to go to the State Championship,” said senior Hap Perkins. “We’re just trying to peak this year and just make it as far as we can.”



The reason why the Cougars believe in this year’s squad so much is because this version of the game have a much stronger bond to each other.

“We’re strong as a team. We might not be the biggest, but we’re going to play together and we’re going to play hard. We have something as a team that other teams don’t have,” said senior Clark Smith.

“As freshman we weren’t very close but these past three years we’ve just been building it up and building it up. This year it feels like we’re ready to peak and just go for that special season that we all hope for,” said Perkins

Even Coach Blair Harrison says he can see how close the team is during practice.

“We’ve had to work through some up’s and down’s but our seniors have taken the lead and done a great job. We’ve done a lot of great things as a team in Columbus, out of Columbus. Just trying to grow our tightness and I think we’re there,” said Harrison.



The Cougars want to add a Region Championship Trophy and a State Championship Trophy this season. Brookstone has one trophy the want to hold onto this season, the Brocelli Jug.



“We know what’s at stake with that jug. We want it. We want to keep it,” said Smith

Brookstone has won the historic Pacelli-Brookstone rivalry game for four consecutive years, and they plan to keep the winning streak intact.

“It’s not going anywhere. It’s staying right here,” said Perkins. “It’s staying at Brookstone. It’s really special, my favorite part of these past four years has been playing in that Brookstone-Pacelli game.”





The Cougars will kick off their season at home and will host Montgomery Academy.