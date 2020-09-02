Brookstone unveils new video board at Rex Knight Field

When Brookstone fans go to Rex Knight Field. Their Friday Night football experience will be a little bit different. This week the school has installed a new scoreboard with a brand new video board on top.

Athletic Director Jimmy Messer tells News 3 that the video board will be used to show off hype videos, pictures of athletes, cheerleaders. But it won’t stop at football. The school will use this board for soccer games, track meets and even outdoor movie nights. One student’s family played a big part in making this new score board happen and AD Messer says that kind of support is priceless.

The parents just really buy into things. The support that we get. You know they really support our coaches. They come out and they work the concession stands. They work the chains. You know they provide meals for our players. They’re there. They travel with us and supporting us in everything that we do. So I think the support that we’re able to get through our community and our parents is awesome. That’s the great thing about a K-12 school, having the little ones that you see on the PE track back here they’re all excited about the video board. Just having that atmosphere is just awesome. Jimmy Messer, Brookstone Athletic Director

Messer also tells News 3 that Scott Miller, the voice of the Columbus State Cougars,

will be calling the Brookstone Cougar games live on the school’s streaming site Cougar Live.