Buster Daniel Becomes Lee Scott Academy Head Coach

The Alabama high school football season won’t start for a few more months but there is one big move that happened in the coaching ranks. Buster Daniel will become the new head coach for Lee Scott Academy.

Coach Daniel comes to LSA after leading the Valley Rams for the past three years. Last season Valley had a breakout year, going 7-5 overall and 5-1 in the region. That was the best record had in 8 years, and the Rams also captured the Regional Championship.

The Lee Scott Academy Warriors have a ton of momentum heading into 2020. LSA wento the for first round of the Class 3A AISA playoffs but got elminated in the first round. Coaching the private school ranks is going to be unchartered territory for Coach Danile but he’s excited to get to work.

“I’m just looking forward to getting started over there you know. And I don’t know a whole lot about the private school thing, you know I’ve been in public school 26 years now. But I’m anxious to get over there and start learning and find out what I can about the opposing teams. I know there’s good teams out there. It’s gonna be a tough road any any, any football team or any team that you head up, you’ve got to work to win. So that’s the biggest thing I’m looking for right now, just ready to go to work.” Buster Daniel – Lee Scott Academy Head Football Coach