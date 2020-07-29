Buster Daniel Era Begins At Lee Scott Academy

The Lee-Scott Warriors are embarking on a new journey in 2020 under new Head Coach Buster Daniel. Coach Daniel enters his first season coaching in the AISA, and he is looking forward to the challenge that brings every Friday night.

“The game will be a little different, I’ll find out on Friday night. But you know, when you think about it, football is football. You’re going to teach the same way you taught wherever you’ve been. Blocking, tackling, catching the football is all the same. It may be different kids, but it’s all the same game,” said LSA Football Head Coach Daniel

The Warriors are no strangers to adversity, and they believe that will be an advantage, especially this season.

 “With the pandemic and everything going on with our school system and bringing on a new coaching staff every year, it’s pretty evident we’ve overcome some adversity. We grow through it. I mean, in life you’re going to face adversity and you’re going to see changes in everything that’s going on. But you can’t stop really for anything, you have to keep going. If you’re going to find your point B, you have to start at point A and work your way towards it, so it’s not for nothing,” said Warriors Running Back John Allers.

Last season, the Warriors made the AISA Class 3A playoffs, and Coach Daniel won a region title at Valley, leaving everyone excited for the future.

“Because once you get to the playoffs, things happen. You just get there first and let it happen. You got to have the breaks, you have to play good at the right time. It’s kind of the way it’s going to be here. We’re just going to worry about getting there first, and if we work everyday and do the right things the right way, we’ll get there. And once we get to the playoffs, we’ll let things happen,” said Daniel.

